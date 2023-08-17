Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another cold front delivers a few showers & comfortable air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This weather has been so nice for folks across Kentucky. It will continue for a few more days.

Temperatures will stay on the nice side until Sunday. From Thursday through Saturday, you will see temperatures running below normal for this part of August. That means highs will run in the 70s and 80s. We have reached an interesting point in the month of August. I call it the “Turning Point” for average highs. Keep in mind this is just climatology and not our actual forecast. I will have more on that down the page!

Cooler trend for average highs is here. (Maxuser | WKYT)

This next cold front will move through later tonight and it could throw a few showers around. Most of you will stay on the dry side. The most important part of this next front is the next blast of refreshing air. Humidity will remain at a much lower level because of this passage. Temperatures will also run below average during that time.

We have been very lucky this Summer. When you compare us to other states just to our west, we have been significantly cooler. The heat dome is about to expand back into Kentucky on Monday! These highs will likely reach the low to mid-90s for highs. Humidity will be back and make it feel closer to 100 degrees.

Take care of each other!

