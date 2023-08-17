Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky Red Cross members head to Hawaii following devastating wildfire

Kentucky Red Cross members head to Hawaii following devastating wildfire
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Seven members of the Kentucky Region of the American Red Cross are either on their way to help, or have put boots on the ground in Maui.

From setting up shelters to delivering essential supplies to assessing the damage, Clair Brendel says the American Red Cross serves in several capacities when disaster strikes. After a fast-moving wildfire destroyed the city of Lahaina on August 8, those services were desperately needed.

“We’ve had, I believe, 4,200 overnight shelter stays in Hawaii that we’ve provided in response to these fires,” said Brendel, who serves as the regional planning and preparedness manager for the state of Kentucky.

She and six other Kentucky members are joining around 300 Red Cross workers, in a place where more than 100 people have been killed, and the number of structures destroyed is in the thousands.

“So, as responders, we have to acknowledge that this is the reality that we are headed towards,” Brendel said.

The reality for Brendel has involved responding to these disasters in both eastern and western parts of the commonwealth over the past two years. So she’s heartened to see some of the same responders signing up to help again - this time thousands of miles, and an ocean, away.

“Those volunteers are going to raise their hand again and again and again,” said Brendel. “They really do become a team. We’re not just the Bluegrass Red Cross or the Kentucky Red Cross, we are the American Red Cross.”

Brendel says her long journey from the bluegrass to Maui starts Thursday. She is set to serve there for the next three weeks.

You can sign up to volunteer at redcross.org, or donate to their cause by calling 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Road and...
Coroner’s Office: 84-year-old killed in Woodford Co. crash
Police got the call just before 5 a.m.
Coroner identifies man killed in early morning Lexington shooting
Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County...
KYTC: 2 dead; road closed after head-on crash in Powell County
The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the...
Jessamine County high school mourns loss of student
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma

Latest News

Lexington sees drop in gun violence so far in 2023
Lexington sees drop in gun violence so far in 2023
generic
UK scientist’s research helping create a less bumpy airplane ride
Lexington teacher facing federal charges
WATCH | Lexington teacher facing federal charges
Wolfe County Schools has the first all-electric school bus in the Commonwealth.
First electric school bus in the state runs first routes