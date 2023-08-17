Everyday Kentucky
KSP releases names of victims killed in head-on Powell Co. crash

By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police released the names of the victims killed in a head-on Powell County crash.

KSP identified the victims as 80-year-old William Thompson of Clay City and 79-year-old Priscilla Davis of Jeffersonville.

Troopers say Thomson was driving a Dodge pickup truck, and Davis was driving a Chevy SUV.

KSP says their investigation determined that Thompson crossed the center line, striking Ms. Davis causing fatal injuries to both operators.

Thompson and Davis were pronounced deceased on the scene by Powell County Coroner Megan Wells.

