Lawsuit filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron

FILE - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican candidate for Governor, Daniel Cameron speaks...
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican candidate for Governor, Daniel Cameron speaks to supporters during the first stop of his multi-city campaign tour in Richmond, Ky., on June 2, 2023. Cameron directly solicited donations for his gubernatorial campaign from executives with a Kentucky drug treatment organization that his office began investigating last year, according to an attorney for the organization. The request for contributions occurred during a call Cameron made early this year to a representative of Edgewater Recovery Centers, Edgewater attorney Michael Denbow told The Associated Press. The donations have since been refunded by the campaign. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - We obtained a lawsuit filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the state.

The victim is a detective in the Attorney General’s Office.

The suit was filed in 2021.

The victim claims her supervisors discriminated against her due to her disability, her gender, and claims harassment.

The lawsuit claims her supervisors allowed male employees certain privileges and did not allow the same for her.

It also claims the office retaliated against her after she filed a worker’s compensation claim.

The victim is seeking back and front pay, pay for her attorney fees, and any other relief she may be entitled

In a statement, the Cameron campaign did not address or deny those claims:

“It’s amazing that no one in the Kentucky or national press seems to be concerned about the many complaints from Beshear administration employees sitting in front of the Personnel Board,” said Sean Southard, RPK spokesman. “Instead of looking into those complaints, they’ve turned to Greg Stumbo, a man who refused to pay child support for his kid as the voice of good governance and ethics. Andy Beshear’s now chief of staff was a ‘central figure’ in at least three workplace complaints lodged by whistleblowers. Andy also refuses to hold Kerry Harvey and Vickie Reed accountable for allegations of sexual assault and cover-ups at juvenile detention facilities across the state.”

