Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington police investigating bank robbery

Police were called to the Traditional Bank on Nicholasville Road around 2:30 on Thursday...
Police were called to the Traditional Bank on Nicholasville Road around 2:30 on Thursday afternoon.(MGN Online)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a bank robbery.

Police were called to the Traditional Bank on Nicholasville Road around 2:30 on Thursday afternoon.

They say the suspect got away with cash. It’s not clear how much.

No weapon was used in the robbery.

No one was hurt.

Police are searching for the suspect.

They say if you have any information to call them at 859-258-3600.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County...
KYTC: 2 dead after head-on crash in Powell County
Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49.
Lexington teacher facing federal charges
Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Road and...
Coroner’s Office: 84-year-old killed in Woodford Co. crash
Brandy Evans
Police: Laurel Co. woman arrested for DUI while picking kids up from school
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son

Latest News

Hawaii native and UK medical student Alexander Muto waving the Hawaii state flag upside down (a...
Couple raising money from Lexington businesses to support wildfire-ravaged Hawaii
This is the time of year ragweed starts to come out.
Fall allergy season is right around the corner
File Graphic
Property tax increase proposed for some Lexington homeowners to pay for street lights
August is National Eye Exam Month, which means it’s important you get your eyes checked,...
Why its important for children to get their eyes checked?