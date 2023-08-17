Lexington police investigating bank robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a bank robbery.

Police were called to the Traditional Bank on Nicholasville Road around 2:30 on Thursday afternoon.

They say the suspect got away with cash. It’s not clear how much.

No weapon was used in the robbery.

No one was hurt.

Police are searching for the suspect.

They say if you have any information to call them at 859-258-3600.

