Lexington sees drop in gun violence so far in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington broke it’s homicide record in 2022 for the third year in a row, but city leaders hope they are turning a corner.

Statistics so far this year show a significant drop in gun violence.

“I think last year, we were in crisis. It was a political year, and so we weren’t working together as I would have hoped,” said One Lexington Director Devine Carama.

With just a few months left in 2023, the number of homicides now sits at 14 and Carama says shootings have dropped 30% year-over-year.

Carama feels they’ve turned that crisis around by creating more cohesion.

“There were so many different sectors that were doing great work. But none of them were really communicating. Now that we’re out of the election, we’re working together, and I think that’s the reason we’re seeing this progress,” said Carama.

One Lexington has also seen a 35 percent decline in shootings among the city’s youth and as kids go back to school, Carama is hoping they’ll seize the opportunities it can provide and keep them away from bad influences.

“School can kind of be that catalyst to whatever future it is that you want. Quickest way out of poverty, quickest way out of a tough situation is education. You learn how to resolve conflict in a positive way. You accept advice and you accept help from others,” said Carama.

While the numbers are trending in a positive direction, Carama notes it’s nothing to celebrate. The 13th deadly shooting of the year just unfolded Tuesday, so he knows the work must continue.

“There’s evil out there that we can’t do anything about, but I think the senseless violence we can stop. And as our city continues to evolve, how do we evolve to create alternative pathways for our young people?”

Carama says they’re hoping to provide those pathways with a new program, called “No Cap.” It will connect students ages 12 to 17 with free extracurricular programming in the city like basketball, boxing, or recording music, if the kids have been affected by gun violence or have a parent who is incarcerated.

