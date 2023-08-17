Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Southern Ky. police department putting an emphasis on DUI arrests

A southern Kentucky police department is sending the alarm out to not drive impaired.
A southern Kentucky police department is sending the alarm out to not drive impaired.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky police department is sending the alarm out to not drive impaired.

London Police say they have a renewed emphasis on arresting drunk drivers.

It comes almost a year after one of their officers died in a DUI collision.

if you look at the Facebook page of the London Police Department, you will see it filled with numerous DUI arrests. their police chief says they are focusing more on DUI enforcement. It comes as the one-year anniversary is drawing near of the death of one of their own, this officer who made it a point to try to arrest as many DUI suspects as possible.”

“That was Logan’s passion. He won the Governor’s Award for Impaired Driving Enforcement three years in a row,” said London Police Chief Chuck Johnson.

In fact, the night he died, Chief Johnson says Sgt. Medlock says was heard telling other officers he wanted to arrest another DUI suspect. Every Wednesday the police force posts new arrests and many of them are Dui suspects.

One of the recent apprehensions took place at an elementary school parking lot.

London Police say they will be participating in the drive sober or get pulled over campaign. They will be doing extensive traffic enforcement through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Police say they will be focusing on numerous streets, including highways 229, 1006, West 16th and 192 and 80.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County...
KYTC: 2 dead after head-on crash in Powell County
Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49.
Lexington teacher facing federal charges
Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Road and...
Coroner’s Office: 84-year-old killed in Woodford Co. crash
Brandy Evans
Police: Laurel Co. woman arrested for DUI while picking kids up from school
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son

Latest News

The 119th Kentucky State Fair runs from August 17 until August 27.
Kentucky State Fair kicks off with new policies in place
Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County...
KSP releases names of victims killed in head-on Powell Co. crash
Today’s Good Question is about the status of Daylight Savings Time.
Good Question: What is the status of Daylight Savings Time becoming permanent
Jack Harlow Kentucky Tour
Jack Harlow announces ‘No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour’