Southern Ky. police department putting an emphasis on DUI arrests

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky police department is sending the alarm out to not drive impaired.

London Police say they have a renewed emphasis on arresting drunk drivers.

It comes almost a year after one of their officers died in a DUI collision.

if you look at the Facebook page of the London Police Department, you will see it filled with numerous DUI arrests. their police chief says they are focusing more on DUI enforcement. It comes as the one-year anniversary is drawing near of the death of one of their own, this officer who made it a point to try to arrest as many DUI suspects as possible.”

“That was Logan’s passion. He won the Governor’s Award for Impaired Driving Enforcement three years in a row,” said London Police Chief Chuck Johnson.

In fact, the night he died, Chief Johnson says Sgt. Medlock says was heard telling other officers he wanted to arrest another DUI suspect. Every Wednesday the police force posts new arrests and many of them are Dui suspects.

One of the recent apprehensions took place at an elementary school parking lot.

London Police say they will be participating in the drive sober or get pulled over campaign. They will be doing extensive traffic enforcement through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Police say they will be focusing on numerous streets, including highways 229, 1006, West 16th and 192 and 80.

