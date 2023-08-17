Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Two dead after crash in Knox County

Two people are dead after a truck crashed in Knox County.
Two people are dead after a truck crashed in Knox County.(Two dead after early morning crash)
By Grace Griles
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed two people.

Officials said that the crash occurred on August 11 at 5:24 p.m.

Troopers said Michael Patrick, 65, of Corbin, was reportedly driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado with a passenger, who was later identified as Katrina Belcher, 61, northbound on US-25E.

Patrick reportedly passed through the median and began driving southbound. Officers said he then reportedly crossed back through the median into the northbound lanes.

Patrick reportedly eventually left the roadway and hit a tree. Troopers said the truck caught fire.

Both Patrick and Belcher were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking for help locating Patrick’s next of kin. Those who may be able to help are asked to call Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County...
KYTC: 2 dead after head-on crash in Powell County
Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49.
Lexington teacher facing federal charges
Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Road and...
Coroner’s Office: 84-year-old killed in Woodford Co. crash
Demetrius Moore
Lexington woman who made national headlines after being attacked with drain cleaner in 1991 dies at 59
Brandy Evans
Police: Laurel Co. woman arrested for DUI while picking kids up from school

Latest News

Sec. of Transportation Jim Gray’s official mayoral portrait unveiled in Lexington
Sec. of Transportation Jim Gray’s official mayoral portrait unveiled in Lexington
Kentucky State Police arrested 63-year-old George Greenup this week.
Lexington man charged with child sexual exploitation
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican candidate for Governor, Daniel Cameron speaks...
Closer look into lawsuit filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Police were called to the Traditional Bank on Nicholasville Road around 2:30 on Thursday...
Lexington police investigating bank robbery