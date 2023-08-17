Whitley Co. Sheriff’s Office apprehend wanted 18-year-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office says they apprehended a wanted man.

They announced on Facebook Wednesday night that 18-year-old Cody Dean was apprehended.

The crimes go back several months when police tell us that Dean had broken into a number of residences and that he had committed a number of felonies, including robbery. Most recently, and the most recent warrant for his arrest, police say he tried to burn down his grandmother’s home.

Police say after Dean was taken to a Tennessee hospital for treatment of two stab wounds, he left before police could take him into custody.

