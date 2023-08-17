Why its important for children to get their eyes checked?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Having your children get their eyes checked is one of the important steps of going back to school.

August is National Eye Exam Month, which means it’s important you get your eyes checked, especially children.

“Generally recommend eye exams, for kids, at six months, three to five years, and then before they enter first grade, and then every year after that,” Lexington optometrist Dr. Matthew Butler.

Kids spend four to six hours each day watching and interacting with screens. Teenagers spend even more time, up to nine hours a day, which could lead to nearsightedness.

“Nowadays, we can even slow that down, so we can have special glasses, special contacts, and sometimes, even drops, to even slow that process down. So, in terms of pediatric eye exams, pediatric optometry, it’s come a long way in the past few years,” said Dr. Butler.

Another common eye problem is astigmatism.

“Stigmatism just means the cornea is more football-shaped than basketball-shaped, and that can lead to a little bit of blurry vision at all distances,” said Dr. Butler.

So, what’s the difference between nearsightedness and farsightedness?

“Nearsightedness means you can see pretty much at near but far off we may have a little bit of an issue. Farsightedness is the opposite; you can see far off very well, you may have some up close vision issues,” Dr. Butler said.

All these issues mean one thing: get your eyes checked and do it often.

To prevent eye strain, from screen time, encourage your child to follow the 20-20-20 rule. Look up from the screen every 20 minutes and focus at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

