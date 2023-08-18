Man arrested, military-style explosive found in Irvine home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A road is shut down in Estill County in the city of Irvine after police found a live military-style explosive device.

Stevens Avenue at River Road was closed Thursday night and homes were evacuated.

The Irvine police chief says this started when officers executed an arrest warrant for Marcus Spurgeon at 4:30pm Thursday for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Accused of having military-style explosive in his home (WKYT)

Upon contact, Spurgeon gave consent to search his vehicle. While searching his car, police noticed items that didn’t seem right. Spurgeon then gave written consent to search his home.

Officers found multiple long guns, multiple handguns, and ammunition in the home. They also found a military-style device.

Officers exited the home safely and immediately started evacuating three homes on each side of Spurgeon’s home then decided to evacuate all of Stevens Avenue as a precaution.

The police says he contacted the ATF. They sent the ATF bomb tech a photo of the device who told officers not to touch it and said he was on his way.

Upon his arrival, police went in with X-ray equipment and determined the device was full of powder.

Police and the ATF were able to remove the explosive safely.

The police chief says more charges will be filed against Spurgeon.

Everyone will be able to go back in their home soon. Police are clearing the scene

