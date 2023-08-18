Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Drone drops feces, eggs to attack homeless

A drone is targeting homeless people in Manchester, New Hampshire. WMUR, CNN Newsource
By WMUR staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) - People in New Hampshire are reporting drone attacks on the homeless community, and they say it’s been happening for months.

“The homeless community is very much used to being attacked. This is a whole new level of attack,” said Dam Wright, a homeless advocate.

Eggs, popsicles and even feces are just some of the things Wright says have been dropped near homeless people from a drone.

“We would keep seeing other items dropped from the sky and it’s become a regular thing, especially in areas where homeless people tend to congregate,” he said.

Manchester police confirmed they are aware of the attacks and have opened an investigation.

“This is somebody who is deliberately targeting people with high technology, and sooner or later they’re going to drop something heavy and it’s going to hurt somebody,” Wright said.

Even though the drone drops don’t seem to have hit anyone yet, members of the homeless community say it’s still upsetting.

“It’s certainly disheartening,” Revan Bellino said. “You know, I mean, like a lot of people are just trying to stay alive, let alone deal with extra things.”

Wright says he just hopes police figure out who is operating the drone.

“The people out on the streets really have it bad enough as it is without being under constant attack, let alone high-tech attack,” Wright said. “Whoever has the time, energy and resources to do something like this is really a sick individual.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today’s Good Question is about the status of Daylight Savings Time.
Good Question: What is the status of Daylight Savings Time becoming permanent?
Demetrius Moore
Lexington woman who made national headlines after being attacked with drain cleaner in 1991 dies at 59
Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49.
Lexington teacher facing federal charges
Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County...
KYTC: 2 dead after head-on crash in Powell County
Road evacuated in irvine
Man arrested, military-style explosive found in Irvine home

Latest News

A drone is targeting homeless people in Manchester, New Hampshire. (WMUR, CNN Newsource)
Drone drops feces, eggs to attack homeless
Vendors were busy Friday afternoon setting up for the 47th annual Woodland Art Fair.
Vendors prepare for Woodland Art Fair
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan, left, and former New York Sen. James...
James Buckley, conservative ex-senator and brother of late writer William F. Buckley, dies at 100
YS Precision Stamping is located in the Lanes Run Business Park in Georgetown.
WKYT Investigates | Georgetown plant cited, fined for safety violations after worker’s death