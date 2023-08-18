Everyday Kentucky
FCPS teacher facing several charges makes court appearance

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Henry Clay High School teacher had his preliminary hearing to address alleged engagement in sexual conversation with a 9-year-old New Hampshire boy.

Kevin Lentz is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School who’s currently on administrative leave. He is accused of having explicit text conversations with a young child. He is facing state and federal charges for this.

He was seen in court on Friday to address the state charges

Lentz was in the courtroom for only a few moments before waiving his right to testimony. A Fayette district court judge then sent the case to the grand jury.

Lentz is waiving testimony against an extensive list of charges at the state level.

He is facing charges at the federal level as well, with an affidavit releasing alleged graphic text messages between Lentz and the child.

Police say the child lives in New Hampshire.

The conversations, according to the affidavit, show that communication between the two began March 19 and continued until March 29 when the child’s parents found the messages on their son’s phone and sent a final text message to Lentz saying “This is a 9-year-old phone. I am going to the police.”

The alleged victim’s parents then provided law enforcement with the phone, which was sent in for forensic examination.

“In total, federal investigators accuse him of sending over 80 pornographic photos to the child. He also sent photos and videos of himself and received photos and videos from the child.

Records show Lentz is still in jail.

His bond is set at $50,000.

