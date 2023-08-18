FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Late Summer Sizzle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an absolutely awesome weather day and this awesome continues into much of the weekend. After that, forget about it because some heat sets up shop across the region into next week.

Highs out there today are mainly in the 70s with low humidity levels. A mix of sun and clouds will help make this about as good of a mid-August weather day as you will ever see.

Lows tonight and early Saturday are likely to be the coolest since May. 50-55 will be common across central and eastern Kentucky with an outside chance for some upper 40s to show up in the traditional cool spots.

aturday is another awesome one with low humidity and highs from 80-85. Lows reach the 50s again Saturday night and early Sunday but temps take off from west to east later in the day. Much of central and eastern Kentucky will be mid to upper 80s with 90 in the west.

Highs much of next week settle into the 90-95 degree range for the hottest stretch of the entire summer.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.