Former Commonwealth’s Attorney arrested by FBI

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Commonwealth’s Attorney was arrested by the FBI in Morehead Friday morning.

The FBI says Ronnie Goldy is expected to make his first appearance in court next week.

We do not know the charges yet.

Goldy was impeached and successfully convicted in a unanimous vote in March.

Justices say Goldy did favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

