Good Question: How can you contact your federal representatives?

Both the US Senate and House have webpages dedicated to contacting lawmakers.
By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wants to make sure lawmakers know how they feel.

For today’s Good Question, Aaron says, “I would like some information on how we can go about contacting our House members, to urge them to pass bills, etc. Even an article on being able to contact the Senate would be great as well.”

Both the U.S. Senate and House have webpages dedicated to contacting lawmakers.

Senate.gov and house.gov include links to find your senators and congresspeople, and their pages all have forms you can use to send them a comment.

If you don’t want to use their websites, you can also send a letter to senators using this address and including their name:

The Honorable (Name)

United States Senate

Washington, DC 20510

For the House, you can call the U.S. House switchboard operator at (202) 224-3121. They maintain addresses and phone numbers of all House members.

For local lawmakers, the Legislative Research Commission keeps a database of their contact information on legislature.ky.gov. It also includes forms to email them.

And if you can’t access the webpage, their phone number is 502-564-8100.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

