Health officials warn of potential flu, COVID spike during fall semester

Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
By Keaton Hall
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just as students across the commonwealth are heading back into the classrooms, COVID numbers nationwide are increasing.

Officials with the CDC said COVID hospitalizations have increased four weeks in a row across the country.

Although the numbers are still relatively low compared to last year around this time, hospitalizations in Kentucky increased nearly 30 percent from June to July.

Recently, Kentucky River District Public Health Director Scott Lockard said there are a couple of counties in our area seeing notable increases in cases.

“Letcher County has got a big uptick in cases, Owsley County has got a big uptick in cases, as does Wolfe County, so, we are seeing an increase in cases throughout the district over all, but those three areas seem to be the hotspots for us right now,” he said.

But Lockard said he is not surprised by the uptick.

“We’ve been seeing a general uptick in numbers and this was not unexpected as school has started back,” he said.

Lockard said we will likely see an increase in COVID numbers going forward, and the outlook for a serious flu season is not looking good.

“Covid is not the only ailment out there that you can spread to others, you mentioned RSV, you mentioned influenza,” he said. “We need to be smart about all of these and luckily the same preventative practices will help to keep us well in regards to all of these viruses.”

Lockard stresses the importance of using good oral hygiene, washing your hands thoroughly and being careful where you cough and sneeze.

And, of course, getting the vaccine for COVID and the flu, potentially on the same yearly schedule.

“What we anticipate is that the flu shot and the COVID shot will be available pretty much in the fall each year, and you can take them both together,” he said.

Lockard said a new COVID shot will be available in September.

