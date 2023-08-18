Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A couple of cooler ones before the heat takes over

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We find ourselves on the other side of another cold front. It will feel awesome out there for two more days and then the heat really dominates.

These next two days will keep highs in the 70s and 80s with lower humidity. The pleasant level of humidity will make it so comfortable for all of you. Sunshine will be out there in abundance on both days. It should be easy to get out and function in weather like this.

Let’s talk about the big push of heat for next week. Starting Sunday, we will have our first taste of this round of heat. Temperatures will hit the low 90s at first. By Monday we will likely climb even higher to see those numbers hover around the mid-90s. Those are the numbers that will stick for a longer period. Each day next week hits the mid-90s with a higher level of humidity around. When those two are combined, it will feel more like 100 to 105 all week long! So it’ll be uncomfortable and reaches those dangerous levels of heat. These are the days when little exposure time can cause all kinds of health issues.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today’s Good Question is about the status of Daylight Savings Time.
Good Question: What is the status of Daylight Savings Time becoming permanent?
Demetrius Moore
Lexington woman who made national headlines after being attacked with drain cleaner in 1991 dies at 59
Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49.
Lexington teacher facing federal charges
Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County...
KYTC: 2 dead after head-on crash in Powell County
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Fall allergy season is right around the corner
WATCH | Fall allergy season is right around the corner
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Pleasant Temps
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast