Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A couple of cooler ones before the heat takes over

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We find ourselves on the other side of another cold front. It will feel awesome out there for two more days and then the heat really dominates.

These next two days will keep highs in the 70s and 80s with lower humidity. The pleasant level of humidity will make it so comfortable for all of you. Sunshine will be out there in abundance on both days. It should be easy to get out and function in weather like this.

Let’s talk about the big push of heat for next week. Starting Sunday, we will have our first taste of this round of heat. Temperatures will hit the low 90s at first. By Monday we will likely climb even higher to see those numbers hover around the mid-90s. Those are the numbers that will stick for a longer period. Each day next week hits the mid-90s with a higher level of humidity around. When those two are combined, it will feel more like 100 to 105 all week long! So it’ll be uncomfortable and reaches those dangerous levels of heat. These are the days when little exposure time can cause all kinds of health issues.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.