Kentucky soccer shuts out EKU for season-opening victory

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky women’s soccer (1-0-0) started the 2023 season in the victory column, defeating Eastern Kentucky (0-1-0) by a score of 1-0 on Thursday night at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex.

The Wildcats got their lone goal from graduate forward Jordyn Rhodes, who netted the 37th goal of her UK career to move into a tie with Annie Gage for the second-most goals in program history. Kim Labelle leads the all-time list at 44.

Rhodes registered the tally in the 23rd minute, directing a header off a cross from Grace Phillpotts into the left side of the net for the season’s first strike. Rhodes would finish the game with a team-high five shot attempts.

Playing with the lead, a stout UK backline and goalkeeper Marz Josephson were able to keep the visiting Colonels off the board. Josephson made three total saves in her UK debut, the biggest of which came in the 75th minute on a breakaway opportunity for EKU’s Maddy Murphy. After the ball was played over the Wildcats’ defense, Josephson was forced to come forward, meeting Murphy at the top of the box and shutting the door on the midfielder’s right footed attempt.

Murphy’s effort would be the last of EKU’s three shots on goal as the Cats finished off the clean sheet to earn the win. The Wildcats had 10 corners on the night to Colonels’ one. A total of 13 players made their official Kentucky debuts in the contest including three true freshmen.

Kentucky improves to 10-1-0 against EKU all-time and has now won four straight over their in-state foes. The Wildcats are back in action next Thursday for their first road match of the season at Murray State. First kick is scheduled for 5 p.m.

