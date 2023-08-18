Lexington’s new Gun Violence Task Force holds first meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s new Gun Violence Task Force held its first meeting tonight.

It’s sole purpose is to address the uptick in gun violence over the past few years.

In Thursday’s first meeting, council members, community advocates, judges, and law enforcement held a round table discussion asking what can they do right now to get to young people first.

“It’s just a different mentality. They aren’t scared of guns. It’s just they’re there. They know they can get one. They aren’t afraid of them. It’s a whole other mentality than what we’re used to,” said one task force member.

The group agrees that there’s a glorification of gun culture for youth now..making some numb to it.

“It really changed our perspective, brought tears to our eyes, when a 14-year-old told us it’s easier to get a gun than a job,” said One Lexington Director, Devine Carama.

Another issue: easy access to guns. A Lexington police officer says they’ve had more than 250 guns stolen from unlocked cars this year. 50 guns were stolen within the past month alone.

“Folks go around checking those door handles. They aren’t looking for confrontation. They’re not burglarizing houses. They want the easy score of going and checking door handles. Taking firearms out of vehicles and keep on walking down the road. Those firearms get turned over, and they’ve already been used in several street crimes,” said the officer.

But in some cases, kids aren’t numb, they’re scared.

“The fear of if I don’t protect them, my family, they’re going to come and get us. A lot of kids we talk to say they have to get one, not that they have to. That leads them down the path of now they’re becoming aggressors,” said another task force member.

City leaders say they have suggestions of improvements to get guns out of the hands of young people.

