Mother of UK medical student housing several displaced people in Maui

Robin Muto has placed 22 people with no home, some she didn’t know, in that same rental home.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have continued coverage from the Hawaiian wildfires that left more than a hundred dead and thousands still missing.

On Thursday, we talked to a UK Medical student from Lahaina, Alexander Muto. He and his wife are going around Lexington asking area businesses for donations for island disaster relief.

On Friday, we talked to Muto’s mother, Robin, in Maui. She is housing 22 people who are displaced. One family she housed is from Central Kentucky.

Robin lives in Kihei, a 30-minute drive away from wildfire-ravaged Lahaina, where hundreds are dead and thousands are missing.

“There are a lot of children still missing, and now the kids are going to school and are like, ‘Where are my friends?’” Robin said.

Maria Fischer-Boothe and her family are from Georgetown, Kentucky. They flew into Kihei for vacation when the wildfires hit. Maria and Robin know each other. Robin offered Maria her rental House for vacation, but her family getaway turned to relief aid.

“We went to Costco and started buying things that seemed to be relevant,” Maria said.

Robin stepped up and placed 22 people with no home, some she didn’t know, in that same rental home.

One woman staying in the home says her husband hasn’t been located.

Families came together, cooked and comforted one another.

“We were able to sit down and recount what had happened to them,” Maria said.

The Fischer-Boothe family flew back into Lexington Friday morning, but they can’t forget about the people back on the island.

“There are deeper needs; we got the immediate needs,” Maria said.

The Muto family is collecting monetary donations through their nonprofit organization, Ignite A Life Foundation.

