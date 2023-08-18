New Little Library set to be dedicated in honor of longtime bartender at Lexington’s oldest bar

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Little libraries, you may have one in your neighborhood. It’s a free place to swap books often tucked in neighborhoods.

This weekend, Lexington’s newest little library will be dedicated in Chevy Chase, and it will sit outside an unlikely place.

In this Commonwealth of Kindness, what one young girl built will serve as a lasting legacy to one very special man.

Chevy Chase Inn in Lexington is a lot of things, both historic and eclectic. Number one rule, no politics in the bar, the sign front and center. But regulars at Chevy Chase Inn aren’t just patrons.

“Chevy Chase Inn is a very unique bar in many ways, but one thing that makes it special is the family atmosphere and it’s something you really just can’t recreate. It truly is a family here,” said Kevin Heathcoat, CCI owner.

But one of CCI’s family members is missing behind the bar. Russell “Redeye” Salyer was a staple at CCI, a part of the bar’s rich history.

“He ran this bar for more than 40 years, and he was family to everybody that came in here, but to me, he was a mentor, and he was a friend,” said Heathcoat.

Russell didn’t just serve up drinks and listen to bar talk; he was an avid reader and became the founding father of something you wouldn’t expect to find in a bar.

“There was a library in the back room, and there was a shelf, and they would all just trade books back and forth. It was the CCI Library,” said Heathcoat.

That’s right, Russell served up bottles and books at CCI, and that’s what owner Kevin Heathcoat’s 11-year-old daughter remembers most about Russell.

“He was an avid reader, and he loved the bar and everybody in it,” said Stella Heathcoat.

Stella and Russell formed a special bond over their shared love of history books, but it was also deeper.

“He was like my grandpa, and I remember on Saturdays when I was younger, and my dad would be setting up the bar, he and I would play pinball with him in the back,” said Heathcoat.

At the end of the last school year, Stella had to complete a project. Inspired by a little library in her neighborhood, Stella set out to build her own. With the help of some bar patrons, she built a replica of a place special to her family Chevy Chase Inn.

The project became a way to honor her book-loving, bartending friend who was in poor health.

In July, the man who made books at CCI a thing sadly passed away.

“I think it will be really cool for people to fill it with books, and I think he would love knowing that,” said Stella Heathcoat.

This little fee library is now set to be dedicated to a man so many miss at their favorite watering hole.

Over the years, the dive bar on Euclid has seen a lot in its 90 years, but perhaps this new addition is the best yet.

Owner Kevin Heathcoat misses his dear friend but couldn’t think of a better way to see him live on at the bar.

“The fact that she wanted to do that not for a special man but for the neighborhood she knows and loves, it’s a great thing she has done,” said Heathcoat.

There will be a celebration of life for Russell Redeye Salyer on Saturday, August 19, at Chevy Chase Inn from 11-2.

The day will also serve as a fundraiser for a place Russell Salyer loved, The Book Cellar in the Lexington Public Library.

Donations will be taken tomorrow for Friends of the Public Library, or you can donate here now.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.