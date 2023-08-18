Sec. of Transportation Jim Gray’s official mayoral portrait unveiled in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington unveiled the official mayoral portrait of Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray.

It was unveiled Thursday at City Hall before a crowd of family, friends, and supporters.

The portrait is a photo collage by UK Photography Professor James Robert Southard.

It shows Gray at home with his dog, May Lake, at his feet.

“It was the privilege of a lifetime to serve as Mayor, especially alongside all the talented people in the administration and government,” Gray said.

The portrait is a mesh of hundreds of images that were edited together.

The images include the Historic Courthouse, which Gray restored, plus a newspaper carrying the story of his decision to relocate the Confederate statues from the Courthouse lawn, among others.

“This portrait tells the story of Mayor Gray’s vision for our city. It is full of references to the progress our city made during his administration, and to the people who worked with him,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

It will hang in the Urban County Council Chamber, along with the portraits of all of the mayors who have served Lexington since the merged local government began operating in 1974.

