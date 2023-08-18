Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Sec. of Transportation Jim Gray’s official mayoral portrait unveiled in Lexington

Sec. of Transportation Jim Gray’s official mayoral portrait unveiled in Lexington
Sec. of Transportation Jim Gray’s official mayoral portrait unveiled in Lexington(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington unveiled the official mayoral portrait of Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray.

It was unveiled Thursday at City Hall before a crowd of family, friends, and supporters.

The portrait is a photo collage by UK Photography Professor James Robert Southard.

It shows Gray at home with his dog, May Lake, at his feet.

“It was the privilege of a lifetime to serve as Mayor, especially alongside all the talented people in the administration and government,” Gray said.

The portrait is a mesh of hundreds of images that were edited together.

The images include the Historic Courthouse, which Gray restored, plus a newspaper carrying the story of his decision to relocate the Confederate statues from the Courthouse lawn, among others.

“This portrait tells the story of Mayor Gray’s vision for our city. It is full of references to the progress our city made during his administration, and to the people who worked with him,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

It will hang in the Urban County Council Chamber, along with the portraits of all of the mayors who have served Lexington since the merged local government began operating in 1974.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County...
KYTC: 2 dead after head-on crash in Powell County
Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49.
Lexington teacher facing federal charges
Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Road and...
Coroner’s Office: 84-year-old killed in Woodford Co. crash
Brandy Evans
Police: Laurel Co. woman arrested for DUI while picking kids up from school
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son

Latest News

Kentucky State Police arrested 63-year-old George Greenup this week.
Lexington man charged with child sexual exploitation
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican candidate for Governor, Daniel Cameron speaks...
Closer look into lawsuit filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Police were called to the Traditional Bank on Nicholasville Road around 2:30 on Thursday...
Lexington police investigating bank robbery
Lawsuit filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron
WATCH | Lawsuit filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron