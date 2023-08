LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man on the top 10 most wanted fugitives in Texas was arrested in Lexington.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Daniel Noble was wanted for indecency with a child.

He has been wanted by Texas authorities since February.

Noble is due in a Fayette County courtroom Friday afternoon.

