Two charged after police find children living in home with no water, power

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are in jail after police find several children in what police call “deplorable living conditions.”

On Wednesday night, deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Osborne Lane with social services to investigate a complaint.

When they arrived, they found two adults and four children inside.

Police said they noticed there was a hole in the roof exposing the home to the elements. They also found there was no running water, no power and garbage on the floors throughout the house.

Two of the children were underage.

The adults, Charlotte Broyles, 22, and Daniel Clontz, 24, both of London, were arrested.

Broyles is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $1,000 cash bond. Clontz faces the same endangerment charges along with previous charges of assault and disorderly conduct. He is being held on a $1,500 cash bond.

Social services removed the children from the home.

