Vendors prepare for Woodland Art Fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Vendors were busy Friday afternoon setting up for the 47th annual Woodland Art Fair.

People will get to check out the work of nearly 200 artists from across the country.

Over the next two days, more than 70,000 art lovers are expected to fill the park. It’s an event where people can find unique, handmade pieces that they’re probably not going to find anywhere else.

“It is one of my favorite places to do birthday and Christmas gift shopping,” said Lexington Art League Assistant Director Faville Donahue.

You’re going to want to put on your comfy shoes and hit the park because there’s a whole lot to see and do.

Donahue says there are about 50 new artists taking part this year.

“There’s a nice intimacy, and it’s very easy in one afternoon to visit all of the artists’ booths and be able to talk to everybody and see all of the art,”

Donahue says there’s a large representation of Kentucky artists, but some travel as far as Iowa to sell their work.

“There is a lot of really interesting and beautiful pottery and paintings, some very wonderful printmakers that come every year. There’s also a local guy that does digital illustrations and makes these great prints,” Donahue said.

Donahue says people should try to come earlier in the day to not only beat the heat but to get there before the artists sell out. She says a few vendors do sell out every year.

Even if you don’t find something you want to buy, Donahue says it’s just a nice place to spend an afternoon.

“It’s social,” said Donahue. “You can stop and get a drink from West Sixth or Country Boy, Castle and Key will also be here.”

The festival is from 10-6 on Saturday and from 10-5 on Sunday.

