Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A pleasant weekend with some warmth headed our way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today will bring about relatively calm conditions across the Bluegrass, with our temps settling relatively cooler. Mostly Sunny Skies and will allow us to warm up towards the mid 80s for our Saturday ahead. A higher UV index starts today and continues for the next few days so make sure to take the necessary precautions before heading out to enjoy the calm weather.

As we look towards the start of next week, a heat-dome is pushing towards our area - bringing about our warmest stretch of summer so far. Highs starting on Sunday will dip into the 90s, with them remaining warm across the board throughout the week. A healthy mix of sun and clouds as well that is paired with our temperatures. Max temps are looking around 95, with the heat index making it feel even warmer.

Slight rain chances are possible at the end of next week, but we will have plenty of sunshine before we see any widespread rain return.

Enjoy the sunshine today - Have a great Saturday!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.