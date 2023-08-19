Appalachian Regional Healthcare Teacher of the Year named

Ella Kristina Watkins has been named the ARH Teacher of the Year. (Floyd County Schools)

Floyd County, KY. (WSAZ) - In a celebration of excellence and dedication to education, Ella Kristina Watkins has been bestowed with the title of Appalachian Regional Healthcare Teacher of the Year.

The prestigious award was presented by members of the Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center at the Opening Day Celebration at the Mountain Arts Center.

With a career spanning 25 years in the teaching profession, Watkins has consistently exhibited a passion for shaping young minds and a commitment to fostering an environment of growth and learning. Her contributions have earned her this honor, signifying her impact on the lives of countless students and the broader Floyd County community. Watkins currently teaches with nine of her former students at Betsy Layne Elementary.

Beyond her role as an educator, Watkins is a devoted wife of 33 years to David Watkins, a retired State Police Officer. Together, they have raised three children - Taylor, Paige, and Kyle - instilling in them the values of dedication, perseverance, and a commitment to the community.

Upon receiving the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Teacher of the Year award, Watkins shared her surprise and gratitude, stating, “I was shocked—mostly because teachers don’t do this job for an award so we never expect one, but it is an honor to be acknowledged and a moment I will truly treasure for years.”

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd praised Watkins for her outstanding contributions to education, saying, “Kris Watkins embodies the qualities of an exceptional educator. Her dedication, passion, and commitment to her students have made a lasting impact on not just the Betsy Layne community she currently serves, but our entire Floyd County community.”

