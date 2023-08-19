Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Hot temperatures make their arrival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A nice, comfortable evening for the area as we will just have a few passing clouds. Lows tonight will dip down in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday, we start building the heat. Plenty of sunshine will be with us throughout the day as temperatures will rise quickly. A hot day as highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. A quiet evening and overnight as skies stay clear and we notice the humidity increasing. A much warmer night with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday, high pressure continues to build into the area as temperatures will be very hot once again. A mix of sun and clouds for the day as highs reach the low to mid 90s with the heat index in the upper 90s to around 100 at the peak of the day. Not only will it be hot, but it will be humid. A fairly warm night, with lows only dipping into the upper 60s to around 70.

For Tuesday, we pretty much see a repeat of Monday as highs reach the low to mid 90s again, feeling like the upper 90s to around 100. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Heat continues to hang around throughout the rest of next week, with the worst of the heat on Thursday and Friday. Highs will climb into the mid and perhaps upper 90s those days, feeling like the triple digits for the afternoon. Friday, we could see an isolated shower or storm due to an approaching cold front.

Saturday looks a lot better as temperatures return to average levels this time of the year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.