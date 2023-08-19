Boone Co. officials investigate fatal drowning of 5-year-old boy

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Boone County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy.

At around 4:30 PM on Friday, officers responded to a report of a child drowning on Clermont Court in Florence. Upon arrival, they found 5-year-old Aldon Eveland unresponsive after members of his family pulled him out of their above-ground swimming pool.

Officials attempted to give the boy emergency care before he was airlifted to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In their initial investigation, police say that there is no foul play suspected in connection to the drowning.

