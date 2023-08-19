Everyday Kentucky
Community gathers for annual event to raise money for people in need

By Nic Martindale
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual Alleyway benefit gospel concert, car show and auction took place Saturday at the Warfield Community Park in Martin County.

Rick Alley, who started the event 11 years ago, said he did not do it for publicity, but to make a difference in someone’s life.

The event featured something for everyone. Those who attended had the chance to buy a raffle ticket for a Blackstone grill with proceeds going to help those in need in the community.

“There are great people who help come out and support this, every year the singers come out from far and wide and the best thing about it that they do not ask for one dime, and they come become they love what I am doing,” Rick Alley said.

Alley also says he does this for the people and never expects anything in return.

He says if he is able to impact just one life, then it was all worth it.

Alley plans to host the event again next year.

