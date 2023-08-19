Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Crews battle Lexington structure fire

Crews battle a house fire in Lexington.
Crews battle a house fire in Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thick smoke could be seen in the sky across Lexington on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Jane Briggs Avenue near Jacobson Park just before 4 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

More than a dozen units responded to the scene. Fire officials say the back part of the house collapsed.

Several lanes are blocked in the area while crews work to knock down flames.

No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews found the bones at a construction site on Scott Street.
Human remains uncovered at University of Kentucky construction site
Ronnie Goldy
Former Commonwealth’s Attorney arrested by FBI
Today’s Good Question is about the status of Daylight Savings Time.
Good Question: What is the status of Daylight Savings Time becoming permanent?
Road evacuated in irvine
Man arrested, military-style explosive found in Irvine home
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy

Latest News

SHARE Kentucky partnered with Islamic Relief USA to hold the Day of Dignity event in Lexington,...
“Day of Dignity” event held in Lexington
The Henry Clay Memorial Foundation says that they recently revised their mission statement in...
Henry Clay Memorial Foundation holds “Black History at Ashland” event
Gabriel Messer of Barbourville arrested
Knox County man, juvenile charged in animal abuse case
A boy has died after he drowned in a pool in Florence, Kentucky Friday afternoon, according to...
Boone Co. officials investigate drowning of 5-year-old boy