Crews battle Lexington structure fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thick smoke could be seen in the sky across Lexington on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Jane Briggs Avenue near Jacobson Park just before 4 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

More than a dozen units responded to the scene. Fire officials say the back part of the house collapsed.

Several lanes are blocked in the area while crews work to knock down flames.

No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.