Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

“Day of Dignity” event held in Lexington

SHARE Kentucky partnered with Islamic Relief USA to hold the Day of Dignity event in Lexington,...
SHARE Kentucky partnered with Islamic Relief USA to hold the Day of Dignity event in Lexington, providing services to those who are either homeless or from low-income households.(wkyt)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In downtown Lexington, there was a line out the door at the Pam Miller Historic Arts Center.

SHARE Kentucky partnered with Islamic Relief USA to hold the Day of Dignity event in Lexington, providing services to those who are either homeless or from low-income households.

“Day of Dignity is exactly what the name says it is. It is really a way to dignify individuals by giving them the basic needs everybody deserves,” said Hoda Shalash,

Program & Grant Writing Coordinator for SHARE Center Kentucky.

SHARE (Services for Human Advancement and Resource Enhancement) intends to help those in attendance to gain access to their available resources in order to guide them toward a path of self-sufficiency.

“Everybody deserves the services that are offered here,” said Shalash. “It should be something that everybody just rightfully gets - and so, us and the city and all these volunteers here - we have all these volunteers - and they gave up their time today because we all agree that we need to uplift our communities and give back in whatever way we can.”

Attendees had access to multiple different services today, such as school supply kits, hot meals, produce, job services, free health screenings - and even haircuts...Truly showcasing the compassion that lives in the heart of Lexington’s downtown.

“Everyone here has the same mission in mind - to dignify people,” said Shalash.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews found the bones at a construction site on Scott Street.
Human remains uncovered at University of Kentucky construction site
Ronnie Goldy
Former Commonwealth’s Attorney arrested by FBI
Today’s Good Question is about the status of Daylight Savings Time.
Good Question: What is the status of Daylight Savings Time becoming permanent?
Road evacuated in irvine
Man arrested, military-style explosive found in Irvine home
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy

Latest News

The Henry Clay Memorial Foundation says that they recently revised their mission statement in...
Henry Clay Memorial Foundation holds “Black History at Ashland” event
Gabriel Messer of Barbourville arrested
Knox County man, juvenile charged in animal abuse case
A boy has died after he drowned in a pool in Florence, Kentucky Friday afternoon, according to...
Boone Co. officials investigate drowning of 5-year-old boy
Homeowners, police speak on string of home break-ins in Danville