Georgetown Football hosts 2023 Media Day

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) -The Georgetown College Tigers are beginning their second season under Head Coach Chris Oliver. Saturday was their annual Media Day.

Last season Georgetown just missed out on the playoffs, finishing 7-3, but Oliver says the expectations are always going to be playing for a conference title and to compete for a national championship.

“At Georgetown you have extremely high expectations when you talk about the football program. You talk about Tiger football and following up Coach [Bill] Cronin is a big challenge. We’re really excited about where we’re at as a program and taking these next steps,” Oliver said. “You know, it’s been since 2016 where we’ve won a conference championship. I think this is a team that has an opportunity to compete to do that.”

The Tigers kick off their 2023 campaign September 2, hosting Kentucky Christian at Toyota Stadium for a 1:30 P.M. game.

