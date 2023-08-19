Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Georgetown Football hosts 2023 Media Day

The Georgetown College Tigers are beginning their second season under Head Coach Chris Oliver. Saturday was their annual Media Day.
2023 Georgetown College Football Team
2023 Georgetown College Football Team(WKYT)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) -The Georgetown College Tigers are beginning their second season under Head Coach Chris Oliver. Saturday was their annual Media Day.

Last season Georgetown just missed out on the playoffs, finishing 7-3, but Oliver says the expectations are always going to be playing for a conference title and to compete for a national championship.

“At Georgetown you have extremely high expectations when you talk about the football program. You talk about Tiger football and following up Coach [Bill] Cronin is a big challenge. We’re really excited about where we’re at as a program and taking these next steps,” Oliver said. “You know, it’s been since 2016 where we’ve won a conference championship. I think this is a team that has an opportunity to compete to do that.”

The Tigers kick off their 2023 campaign September 2, hosting Kentucky Christian at Toyota Stadium for a 1:30 P.M. game.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews found the bones at a construction site on Scott Street.
Human remains uncovered at University of Kentucky construction site
Ronnie Goldy
Former Commonwealth’s Attorney arrested by FBI
Today’s Good Question is about the status of Daylight Savings Time.
Good Question: What is the status of Daylight Savings Time becoming permanent?
Road evacuated in irvine
Man arrested, military-style explosive found in Irvine home
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy

Latest News

Kentucky Football
UK Football holds second scrimmage of fall camp
East Jessamine High School honors player killed in accident during first football game of the...
WATCH | East Jessamine High School honors player killed in accident during first football game of the season
Highschool Gametime pt.1
Highschool Gametime pt.1
Highschool Gametime pt.4
Highschool Gametime pt.4