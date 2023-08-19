Henry Clay Memorial Foundation holds “Black History at Ashland” event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Henry Clay Memorial Foundation says that they recently revised their mission statement in order to acknowledge Clay’s legacy from many perspectives, including the institution of slavery.

“It Is part of the complexities of history that we have to examine because difficult history is history and black history is American history,” said Jim Clark, Executive Director at the Henry Clay Memorial Foundation.

“Henry Clay...that great compromiser, politician, lawyer, and entrepreneur was a slave owner and a contributor to some of the cruel and inhumane dark moments ever recorded throughout the history of enslavement,” said Shea Brown.

Shea Brown is the Fayette County Special Projects Deputy Clerk. He and his team have been working to digitize records of enslaved people in Fayette County...dating back to the late 1700′s.

On Saturday, some of the more than 60,000 pages from 137 record books were read at Ashland The Henry Clay Estate.

“Let us prepare our hearts today for the purpose of commemorating and paying tribute to the names being read during this memorialization ceremony,” said Brown.

Rodney Prioleau traveled here with The Slave Dwelling Project to give insight on what it took to run the plantation.

“My presentation is implementing the bricks that it took to build these houses and also other structures throughout the country,” said Prioleau.

Prioleau says that when people visit Ashland, they should enjoy the estate but also understand the history behind its beauty.

“If you don’t know your past, it’s hard to get to your destiny or your future,” said said Prioleau. “And when you’re looking at just the beauty of the plantation, I want you to look at the skin of the plantation.”

Today’s event also featured genealogy and historical research assistance, which helps folks find their enslaved ancestors using those digitized records.

