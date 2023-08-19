Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Knox County man, juvenile charged in animal abuse case

Gabriel Messer of Barbourville arrested
Gabriel Messer of Barbourville arrested(Knox Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Grace Griles
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing charges for his role in an animal abuse case.

Friday morning, deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a call about a video posted to social media which included two people intentionally hurting a cat.

After watching the video, deputies were able to figure out who one of the suspects was by his tattoos.

Gabriel Messer, 20, of Barbourville had been arrested on Tuesday on criminal abuse of a juvenile charges and was still in jail.

When questioned about his actions, Messer told police that the idea to stab the cat was from the other person in the video, a juvenile boy, and that he planned on killing the cat to “put it out of its misery.”

Deputies then added the additional charges of animal cruelty and criminal mischief.

He is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $5,500 cash bond.

Police then interviewed the juvenile in the video, who blamed Messer for the incident.

He was arrested and charged with the torture of a dog or cat and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say more charges are possible in the case as the owner of the cat said she has other animals, including a dog that was stabbed and found behind her home in a creek.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews found the bones at a construction site on Scott Street.
Human remains uncovered at University of Kentucky construction site
Ronnie Goldy
Former Commonwealth’s Attorney arrested by FBI
Today’s Good Question is about the status of Daylight Savings Time.
Good Question: What is the status of Daylight Savings Time becoming permanent?
Road evacuated in irvine
Man arrested, military-style explosive found in Irvine home
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy

Latest News

At around 4:30 PM on Friday, officers responded to a report of a child drowning on Clermont...
Boone Co. officials investigate drowning of 5-year-old boy
Homeowners, police speak on string of home break-ins in Danville
The bleachers are filled with fans, the cheerleaders have taken their places on the field, and...
East Jessamine High School honors player killed in accident during first football game of the season
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Health officials warn of potential flu, COVID spike during fall semester