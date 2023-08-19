Knox County man, juvenile charged in animal abuse case

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing charges for his role in an animal abuse case.

Friday morning, deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a call about a video posted to social media which included two people intentionally hurting a cat.

After watching the video, deputies were able to figure out who one of the suspects was by his tattoos.

Gabriel Messer, 20, of Barbourville had been arrested on Tuesday on criminal abuse of a juvenile charges and was still in jail.

When questioned about his actions, Messer told police that the idea to stab the cat was from the other person in the video, a juvenile boy, and that he planned on killing the cat to “put it out of its misery.”

Deputies then added the additional charges of animal cruelty and criminal mischief.

He is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $5,500 cash bond.

Police then interviewed the juvenile in the video, who blamed Messer for the incident.

He was arrested and charged with the torture of a dog or cat and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say more charges are possible in the case as the owner of the cat said she has other animals, including a dog that was stabbed and found behind her home in a creek.

