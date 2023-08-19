Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

UK Football holds second scrimmage of fall camp

The UK Football Wildcats are just two weeks out from their season opener against Ball State and Saturday Head Coach Mark Stoops put his squad through their second scrimmage of fall camp.
Kentucky Football
Kentucky Football(Brian Milam - WKYT)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The UK Football Wildcats are just two weeks out from their season opener against Ball State and Saturday Head Coach Mark Stoops put his squad through their second scrimmage of fall camp.

Stoops said the practice was more situational work- from red zone possessions to two-minute drills, but he was pleased overall with how the day went.

“Turnovers and ball security have been relatively good and that needs to stay, but there’s still some pre-snap penalties and things of that nature that we just need to be cleaner and not beat ourselves. Even in special teams, the guys are working really hard and they’ve been much improved. But there’s still a lot of areas in there that we’ve got to clean up,” Stoops said.

The team will have a light practice Sunday and take the day off Monday when classes begin.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews found the bones at a construction site on Scott Street.
Human remains uncovered at University of Kentucky construction site
Ronnie Goldy
Former Commonwealth’s Attorney arrested by FBI
Today’s Good Question is about the status of Daylight Savings Time.
Good Question: What is the status of Daylight Savings Time becoming permanent?
Road evacuated in irvine
Man arrested, military-style explosive found in Irvine home
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy

Latest News

2023 Georgetown College Football Team
Georgetown Football hosts 2023 Media Day
East Jessamine High School honors player killed in accident during first football game of the...
WATCH | East Jessamine High School honors player killed in accident during first football game of the season
Highschool Gametime pt.1
Highschool Gametime pt.1
Highschool Gametime pt.4
Highschool Gametime pt.4