UK Football holds second scrimmage of fall camp

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The UK Football Wildcats are just two weeks out from their season opener against Ball State and Saturday Head Coach Mark Stoops put his squad through their second scrimmage of fall camp.

Stoops said the practice was more situational work- from red zone possessions to two-minute drills, but he was pleased overall with how the day went.

“Turnovers and ball security have been relatively good and that needs to stay, but there’s still some pre-snap penalties and things of that nature that we just need to be cleaner and not beat ourselves. Even in special teams, the guys are working really hard and they’ve been much improved. But there’s still a lot of areas in there that we’ve got to clean up,” Stoops said.

The team will have a light practice Sunday and take the day off Monday when classes begin.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.