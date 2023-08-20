The 47th Woodland Art Fair set to bring in more than 70,000 attendees over two days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Art Fair kicked off in Lexington at Woodland Park on Saturday, bringing in artists and art enthusiasts from across the Commonwealth and beyond.

“We really believe we’re getting record-breaking numbers around 70,000 people this weekend,” said Lexington Parks and Recreation Special Events Manager Jessica Piersol.

Piersol said the sunny weather and wide variety of art, food and drink vendors have helped to bring in the large crowd for the event’s 47th year.

“We have several artists as well who have ventured in from out of state,” she said. “I spoke to a person earlier today that was from Massachusetts, so they’re coming in, they’ve heard about the Woodland Art Fair. The fact that it’s been going on for 47 years, it’s just a loved event. A loved weekend.”

Art fair vendor Sara Turner said she’s been setting up at the fair for the last decade.

Turner said she enjoys the interactions that she can have with those who buy her art.

“People take for granted how art is made, so if you get to talk to the artist, get to learn the process, I think you get closer to the art that you’re purchasing,” Turner added.

This also stands true for attendees like Lillian Beiting.

“As someone who really likes art and is also into making art, it’s something where I can find inspiration and also talk to other artists which is really awesome,” Beiting said.

The Woodland Art Fair continues through Sunday. The event begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 5:00 p.m.

