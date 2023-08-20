Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton's Forecast | Tracking a warm week ahead with heat settling in the Bluegrass

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton Tracks incoming heat
By Alexa Minton
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today will be the first day in a stretch of heat for the Bluegrass. Last week we had a ‘fake-fall’, leaving us with highs in the 70s. As we kick off this week we are looking at high temperatures in the 90s for the majority of the week.

Today we will warm up as we approach the afternoon, getting up past the 90 degree mark this afternoon. Our humidity levels will pick up as well as our sunshine leading us to a muggy and sunshiny day. Make sure to wear sun protection between 10-4pm to protect yourself from any harmful UV rays.

This week will look a lot like a typical august week. We will see warmth and humidity all week long, leaving us with great conditions in the Bluegrass. A high pressure region has parked itself over the bluegrass, leaving us with calm conditions and only a healthy mix of sun and clouds. Enjoy this summer-like week but stay hydrated amongst the heat! Our next round of weather activity could be late in the work week.

Have a great day!

