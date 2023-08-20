Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | The heat wave is here!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A very warm Sunday evening ahead with clear skies. Skies stay clear overnight as it will be warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday starts off on a very warm note. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and hot. Quite humid, as well as highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The heat index at the heat of the day will be between 95-100 degrees. A very warm evening as temperatures fall into the 80s with overnight lows only down into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday will be another hot day as the heat dome to the west continues to build. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 90s once again for highs, with the heat index 95-100 degrees at the heat of the day. A warm night with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday is when we will see the worst of the heat. Highs each day will be into the mid to upper 90s, with the heat index into the triple digits. Staying dry for Wednesday, but rain chances do come back into the forecast on Thursday, with an isolated storm possible. We could see a few storms on Friday as well. Lows each day in the low to mid 70s, so not much relief at night.

It will be incredibly important to stay cool this week. If you have to be outside, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. This week will be the hottest week of the year.

Relief finally comes next weekend with scattered showers and storms on Saturday and temperatures returning to average for this time of year. A beautiful day next Sunday with plenty of sunshine, cooler temperatures, and low humidity.

