Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Chevy Chase Inn celebrates the life of Russell ‘Redeye’ Salyer

Chevy Chase Inn celebrates the life of Russell 'Redeye' Salyer
Chevy Chase Inn celebrates the life of Russell 'Redeye' Salyer(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Chevy Chase Inn in Lexington held a celebration of life for their longtime bartender, Russell ‘Redeye’ Salyer.

Community members celebrated both the life he led and the legacy he left behind.

“Redeye was not just a bartender. He was the Chevy Chase Inn,” said Kevin Heathcoat, co-owner of the Chevy Chase Inn. “This is the home he built, and for the last 40 years, he has just been the institution here, and this means so much to so many people.”

Salyer ran the historic Lexington bar for more than 40 years before retiring. He passed in July. The day’s celebration included some community staples.

“We’re now celebrating him today in the best way we know how: with chili dogs and bloody mary’s and a big old potluck,” said Heathcoat.

‘Redeye’s’ reach extended far beyond the walls of the inn.

“He actually was an avid reader and for many years they had the Chevy Chase library in the back room,” said Heathcoat. “They would just trade books, all the regulars and Redeye.”

Now, readers can carry on ‘Redeye’s’ love for books in the newly built little library on the inn’s property. It serves as a reminder of a man who filled many roles in his community.

“If you asked somebody what the one word is to describe Russell, some would say surly, some would say a friend,” said Heathcoat. “To all the bartenders, past and present, we’re going to say a father. Russell was a very special man, and today means a lot.”

Donations will be accepted for the book collection at the Lexington Public Library.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews found the bones at a construction site on Scott Street.
UK halts construction after uncovering human remains
Ronnie Goldy
Former Commonwealth’s Attorney arrested by FBI
Today’s Good Question is about the status of Daylight Savings Time.
Good Question: What is the status of Daylight Savings Time becoming permanent?
Road evacuated in irvine
Man arrested, military-style explosive found in Irvine home
Smoke could be seen for miles Saturday afternoon.
Crews battle Lexington structure fire

Latest News

The 47th Woodland Art Fair set to bring in more than 70,000 attendees over two days
The event featured several motivational speakers to talk to flood survivors, like Belfry...
Flood survivors gather to ‘Celebrate Resilience’ more than one year after deadly flood
The 11th annual Alleyway benefit gospel concert, car show and auction took place Saturday at...
Community gathers for annual event to raise money for people in need
Country Music Highway Tribute Show
SOAR holds Country Music Highway Tribute Show finale in Prestonsburg