Frankfort Police searching for missing teen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating teen.

Police say 16-year-old Koletta Meadows was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday.

She is described as a white female, 5′3′ tall, 130 lbs with brown eyes and red/auburn hair.

She has two nose piercings, one in each nostril.

Meadows was last seen wearing a white jacket, black shirt, black shorts/skirt and black slip-on shoes and carrying a black Kate Spade purse.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Koletta Meadows, please contact the Frankfort/Franklin County E911 Center at (502) 875-8582.

