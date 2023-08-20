Hurricane Hilary Explained

Everyday Kentucky
By Alexa Minton
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is officially hurricane season here in the US - a season where we see a greater chance of those intense tropical storms. Right now, our friends across National news outlets have been focusing on Hurricane Hillary - as it barrels towards Southern California, making history in its path.

Hurricane Hilary, at its peak, was a Category 4 hurricane - losing a lot of energy and strength as it approached Baja California. The eye of a hurricane loses substantial amounts of energy once a hurricane makes landfall - because the storm can no longer pull energy from the ocean waters - landfall weakens any tropical storm substantially. But just because it weakened to a tropical storm, doesn’t mean the area won’t be affected.

Parts of the Southwest are looking at the potential for 8+ inches of rain - and high winds as well. This is the first ever in history - Tropical storm warning for California.

The last time a tropical storm made landfall in California was 84 years ago — before there was a system of naming storms. According to the National Weather Service, the 1939 storm, called El Cordonazo, became the first and only tropical storm to make landfall in the state in the 20th century.

