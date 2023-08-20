Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/20: Ky. Commissioner of Tourism Mike Mangeot; Kentucky Lottery CEO Mary Harville

Kentucky Newsmakers 8-20-23
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Kentucky Commissioner of Tourism Mike Mangeot and Kentucky Lottery CEO Mary Harville.

Kentucky tourism sets new records as people come to see our history, natural beauty and to enjoy the hospitality of the Bluegrass State.

Billion-dollar jackpots have been driving up Kentucky Lottery sales, and we will learn how that money is being used to help college

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke could be seen for miles Saturday afternoon.
Crews battle Lexington structure fire
Crews found the bones at a construction site on Scott Street.
UK halts construction after uncovering human remains
A shooting was reported early Sunday morning that injured one person.
One person hurt in shooting
A boy has died after he drowned in a pool in Florence, Kentucky Friday afternoon, according to...
Boone Co. officials investigate drowning of 5-year-old boy
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers 8-20-23
Kentucky Newsmakers 8-20-23
Hurricane Hilary Explained
WATCH | Hurricane Hilary Explained
How to best prepare for warmer weather
WATCH | How to best prepare for warmer weather
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting
WATCH | Lexington police investigate early morning shooting