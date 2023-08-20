Lexington police investigate early morning shooting

Everyday Kentucky
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

At around 2:20 on Sunday morning, police were dispatched for a report of an injury collision in the area of West Main and Buchanan.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that had hit a light pole. The driver was found with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

Police say that at this time, they’re unsure of what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to provide you with updates as more information becomes available.

