Madison Co. officials investigate golf cart accident, 2 seriously injured

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a golf cart accident in Richmond.

Shortly before 2 AM on Saturday morning, The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Dodd Rd. and Cruse Ln. for a report of an accident involving 6 people on a golf cart. The accident resulted in 2 of the people sustaining life-threatening injuries. They were transported to UK hospital.

The driver of the golf cart, 20-year-old Katlyene Sparks, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, wanton endangerment, and DUI.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit.

Additional assistance was provided on-scene by the Richmond Police Department, as well as Madison County Fire Department, Madison County EMS, and Waco Volunteer Fire Department.

