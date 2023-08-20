One person hurt in shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington Police say one person was hurt in a late night shooting.

Police say they received a call around 4.am. saying someone had been shot on Lakeshore Drive.

When they arrived, they found a person suffering from a non-life threatening gun shot wound.

They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

They have no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

