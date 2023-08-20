Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

One person hurt in shooting

Lexington Police say its unclear what led up to the shooting.
Lexington Police say its unclear what led up to the shooting.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington Police say one person was hurt in a late night shooting.

Police say they received a call around 4.am. saying someone had been shot on Lakeshore Drive.

When they arrived, they found a person suffering from a non-life threatening gun shot wound.

They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

They have no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke could be seen for miles Saturday afternoon.
Crews battle Lexington structure fire
Crews found the bones at a construction site on Scott Street.
UK halts construction after uncovering human remains
A boy has died after he drowned in a pool in Florence, Kentucky Friday afternoon, according to...
Boone Co. officials investigate drowning of 5-year-old boy
The bleachers are filled with fans, the cheerleaders have taken their places on the field, and...
East Jessamine High School honors player killed in accident during first football game of the season
Ronnie Goldy
Former Commonwealth’s Attorney arrested by FBI

Latest News

The event featured several motivational speakers to talk to flood survivors, like Belfry...
Flood survivors gather to ‘Celebrate Resilience’ more than one year after deadly flood
Chevy Chase Inn celebrates the life of Russell 'Redeye' Salyer
Chevy Chase Inn celebrates the life of Russell ‘Redeye’ Salyer
The 47th Woodland Art Fair set to bring in more than 70,000 attendees over two days
The 11th annual Alleyway benefit gospel concert, car show and auction took place Saturday at...
Community gathers for annual event to raise money for people in need