Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

UK students prepare for the start of classes

The University of Kentucky is welcoming the largest freshman class in the school’s history.
UK students prepare for the start of classes
UK students prepare for the start of classes(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 30,000 University of Kentucky students are preparing for their first day of classes Monday. Students just finished moving into the university’s 19 residence halls on Wednesday. Among those moving in were nearly 7,000 new students.

The incoming class in fall of 2022 broke the record for the largest incoming class. School officials say this years freshman class has broken that record again. The large class is made up of a lot of eager freshman, including Lily Miles.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to start classes. I’m really excited for like my physics class and stuff. I think it’s gonna be really fun. I’m really excited to start college. I loved high school and I just really love learning,” said Miles.

Miles and her friend Grace Yi are spending their Sunday walking the route of their classes to make sure they’re prepared for their first day.

“I mean my classes are technically at a reasonable time but I didn’t really notice it until I looked at it a couple of days ago, I have one class that’s like ten minutes apart from the others, but actually it’s an 18 minute walk. I don’t know how I’m doing that yet but I’m figuring it out,” said Yi.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke could be seen for miles Saturday afternoon.
Crews battle Lexington structure fire
Crews found the bones at a construction site on Scott Street.
UK halts construction after uncovering human remains
A boy has died after he drowned in a pool in Florence, Kentucky Friday afternoon, according to...
Boone Co. officials investigate drowning of 5-year-old boy
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week
Ronnie Goldy
Former Commonwealth’s Attorney arrested by FBI

Latest News

The driver of the golf cart, 20-year-old Katlyene Sparks, was arrested and charged with leaving...
Madison Co. officials investigate golf cart accident, 2 seriously injured
Frankfort Police need help locating teen
Frankfort Police searching for missing teen
The driver was found with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. He was...
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting
Lexington Police say its unclear what led up to the shooting.
One person hurt in shooting