UK students prepare for the start of classes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 30,000 University of Kentucky students are preparing for their first day of classes Monday. Students just finished moving into the university’s 19 residence halls on Wednesday. Among those moving in were nearly 7,000 new students.

The incoming class in fall of 2022 broke the record for the largest incoming class. School officials say this years freshman class has broken that record again. The large class is made up of a lot of eager freshman, including Lily Miles.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to start classes. I’m really excited for like my physics class and stuff. I think it’s gonna be really fun. I’m really excited to start college. I loved high school and I just really love learning,” said Miles.

Miles and her friend Grace Yi are spending their Sunday walking the route of their classes to make sure they’re prepared for their first day.

“I mean my classes are technically at a reasonable time but I didn’t really notice it until I looked at it a couple of days ago, I have one class that’s like ten minutes apart from the others, but actually it’s an 18 minute walk. I don’t know how I’m doing that yet but I’m figuring it out,” said Yi.

