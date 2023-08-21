Churchill Downs hosts UK Football Kickoff Luncheon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just twelve days away from kicking off college football season in Lexington. To get ready for it, the Greater Louisville UK Alumni Chapter held it’s annual kickoff luncheon on Monday.

Head Coach Mark Stoops began by showing his appreciation to the alumni that came out.

“I said from day one that it takes all of us, it takes great support, so thank you so much for being here today. Thank you for supporting us through the good times and the bad, and fortunately there’s been more good times than bad here in Jefferson County,” Stoops said with a laugh- a nod to his 3-1 record in Louisville.

One player everyone wanted to hear more about: transfer quarterback Devin Leary. Stoops said he’s more proven coming into the SEC than Will Levis was when he transferred in.

“[Devin] was injured last year, he’s come back off that, he’s back to one hundred percent, but I love him. I think he’s just a guy that gets it. He’s a New Jersey kid, he’s tough, he’s competitive, he’s won the locker room at his own pace, you know, without forcing that. The kids like him, they respond to him. Our offensive guys love it, because he can get the ball anywhere. Liam [Coen] has talked about that, you don’t know where the ball is going to go.”

With a view of L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium off in the distance, the eleventh year head coach addressed over six hundred Cats fans at Churchill Downs’ new First Turn Club. It was the first group event the club has held since opening.

When you’re in Derby City, the topic of the Governor’s Cup rivalry comes up.

“I’m surprised to see that thing in Jefferson County,” Stoops said, laughing as he referenced the Governor’s Cup trophy near the stage. It has been in Lexington since the 208 season.

We’re coming down the stretch of the off-season and heading toward the finish line as the Ball State game is less than two weeks away.

Just like the Kentucky Derby is important to the Commonwealth, so is the UK-Louisville rivalry.

“I walked in here eleven years ago and we weren’t very good and they [UofL] were,” Stoops said in his press conference prior to the lunch. “He’ll [Jeff Brohm] have a good team and do a good job, but I’ve said it since the first day that I walked on campus that it was important, and we had a lot of gaining to do, so we both understand that. We respect each other, and for me, I’ve got an SEC gauntlet before then.”

Stoops also touched on the impact that some Louisville-natives are set to make in Lexington this year.

“The whole state is important to us, certainly Jefferson County. JJ [Weaver] has been a steady guy for us for years, as you know. Looking forward to him having a really big season. He needs to make a big jump just for him personally. He’s always been a good player for us, but he’s added weight, he’s worked really hard, he’s had a great camp and I expect him to have a really good season. With Izayah [Cummings], it’s really nice, because you saw him two years ago with Liam as the Offensive Coordinator, him really emerge and become a playmaker and a difference maker for us and I’m seeing that again this year.”

He added that he likes where his team is right now, though there is still work to be done.

Monday was also the first day of classes at UK, which marks the end of fall camp. Stoops said he gave the players the day off to get to classes. UK President Eli Capiluto also spoke to the crowd, taking some time out from the first day to help get fans ready for football season.

Up next: game week prep for the Cardinals of Ball State. The Cats are set to get back to the practice field on Tuesday afternoon.

