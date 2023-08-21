Commonwealth of Kindness: Kentucky man working to bring positive change to veterans

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - On average, 17 veterans commit suicide each day. That’s according to the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Report.

It’s a heartbreaking number and one a Kentucky man is working hard to change.

“Lewis County, Kentucky, is the most patriotic county in the United States of America. It’s unreal,” said Landon Bentley, president and founder of Warrior Ridge. “We wouldn’t be where we are without Lewis County, Kentucky. I believe that full-heartedly.”

“We started Warrior Ridge to literally save these guys’ lives because they need it so bad,” Bentley said.

Bentley is known for serving in more ways than one.

“I went to Iraq, 2005 and 2007. It really is the proudest moment of my life,” said Bentley. “Honestly, I just wish I could still serve the country, like I used to.”

When his time serving came to an end, it was time to continue his civilian life.

“I honestly believe that when you come back, that’s the hardest period, and then you try to live you try to live you try to be normal,” Bentley said. “You know, you get married, you have children. I’m different than I was.”

Bentley says it was a dark time in his life.

“It’s almost like in your head that you feel alone when you come home. No one has the feelings you have,” Bentley said.

That’s when he sought out his brothers and sisters in arms.

“They got me out of the rut,” Bentley said.

He says realized, in that moment, his service isn’t over.

“This is a way that I can still serve these guys that are my brothers and sisters. They need it,” said Bentley.

Warrior Ridge was born.

Retired Sergeant First Class Mark Hatfield from Hebron, Kentucky, was the first nominee to attend Warrior Ridge.

“They kicked in doors. They blown stuff up. They’ve been shot at. I mean, they’ve shot people. They, these guys are the real deal,” Bentley said.

Through Warrior Ridge, Sergeant Hatfield was able to bring 10 of the men he served with to a retreat in Vanceburg. He hadn’t seen them in 20 years. It’s a weekend where soldiers can unplug and reconnect.

“They were all together the whole entire time. They were at the firepit together. They were swimming together. They were kayaking,” said Bentley.

Bentley says they were able to really focus on each other.

“You did things that are just unbelievable, you know, together and you can share that experience,” said Hatfield. “I actually can go back to that part that bothers me and put puzzles back together. You know, we can help each other.

Going back to that special bond that they all share.

“It’s hard to say that there’s anything they can help you more than the people that were there with you when it happened,” said Hatfield.

Warrior Ridge plans to bring back each nominee and their team every year for a retreat expense-free, with one goal in mind.

Bentley hopes to expand Warrior Ridge to other states and have retreats at least 40 weekends of the year. The next one will be taking place October 12-16.

If you would like to support their efforts, you can make a donation here.

